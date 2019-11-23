MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was listed in critical condition at a hospital Friday night after being shot in the chest while he sat in a parked SUV at a park, officials said.

At last check, police had set up a perimeter and were searching for the shooter, who authorities said is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting took place at Tropical Park, just before 6 p.m., according to a neighbor’s Ring camera, which recorded the sound of the gunfire.

RIGHT NOW: An SUV shot up at Tropical Park. The scene is fluid. Police helicopter clearly looking for someone. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/dhCLCjg4lH — Christian De La Rosa (@delarosaWPLG) November 22, 2019

An 18-year-old woman was sitting in the SUV’s driver’s seat while her boyfriend was on the passenger’s side.

The vehicle was parked on the west side of the park.

The victims said a man came up and tried to open the passenger door, but it was locked. That’s when he fired a shot and took off, investigators said.

Police are not able to release a clear physical description of the person they’re seeking.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is also at Tropical Park, along the 7900 block of Southwest 40th Street.

Local 10 News tried to contact representatives at SEF, but were unable to reach anyone. The police scene was limited to Southwest 82nd Avenue, which is opposite to SEF. The holiday theme park remained open Friday.