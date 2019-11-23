MIAMI – A charter flight to Cuba had to turn around and return to South Florida Saturday morning.

A mechanical issue caused the plane carrying 135 people on board, including passengers and crew, to return to Miami International Airport.

Airport officials confirmed to Local 10 News that the flight was Swift Air #730.

The flight departed for Santa Clara, Cuba at 7:30 a.m. but had to return due to a possible mechanical issue.

The plane landed safely but could not return to the gate on its own, officials said.

Passengers were bused back to the terminal and Swift planned to put them on another flight.