PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines police officer who was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside Charles W. Flanagan High School remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said Officer Victoria Lima was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in the school zone along Taft Street.

Lima, a 15-year-veteran of the Pembroke Pines Police Department, was in uniform and wearing a yellow traffic vest.

Conwell said Lima's injuries were not life-threatening.

Lima remained under the care of medical staff at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.