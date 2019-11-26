Pembroke Pines police officer struck by vehicle remains in hospital
Officer Victoria Lima injured while directing traffic outside Charles W. Flanagan High School
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines police officer who was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside Charles W. Flanagan High School remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.
Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said Officer Victoria Lima was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in the school zone along Taft Street.
Lima, a 15-year-veteran of the Pembroke Pines Police Department, was in uniform and wearing a yellow traffic vest.
Conwell said Lima's injuries were not life-threatening.
Lima remained under the care of medical staff at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
