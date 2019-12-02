FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An employee at a car repair and body shop jumped into action and helped officers arrest a man on the run.

The armed employee confronted the suspect right outside the shop where he works.

According to police, officers began tracking a stolen car after its owner advised that his cell phone was still in the vehicle.

The car was taken in the area of 1131 NW 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police tracked the vehicle and during the pursuit, officers noticed another car driving erratically and appearing to flee from police in the same area.

Officers followed that vehicle until it crashed along Broward Boulevard and 14th Avenue.

The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran, and that's when Carlos Sandi jumped into action.

Sandi, who works at SoFlo Jeeps, heard the crash and saw the suspects trying to flee.

One of those suspects ended up facing down the barrel of Sandi's gun.

"We had customers and employees out, that's when I decided to pull my firearm and stop him," Sandi said. "I wasn't really thinking. Training and instinct kicked in. I just did what had to be done."

Military veteran Carlos Sandi was at work at SoFlo Jeeps in Fort Lauderdale when he used his personal firearm to detain a suspected car thief that was fleeing police.

Sandi, a military veteran, says his background helped in a major way.

He ultimately zip tied the suspect's hands behind his back and waited for police to arrive.

All suspects involved in taking the stolen vehicle were eventually apprehended.