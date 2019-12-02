TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities have released new information after a bicyclist was killed Sunday in Tamarac.

Turns out it was a teenage boy, just a day before his 16th birthday.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the teen boy was seen riding his bike in the left lane of State Road 7 in Tamarac.

Police said witnesses observed the teen abruptly move from the left lane to the right lane, pulling up alongside the Broward County bucket truck.

The boy then grabbed onto a handle that was mounted on the passenger side of the truck, as if to hitch a ride, police said.

At the same time, the driver of the truck, identified as 57-year-old Earl Hayes of Lauderdale Lakes, was making a right turn onto Northwest 49th Street when the teen lost control of his bicycle and fell underneath the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Hayes remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

BSO traffic homicide detectives are still investigating, but no charges have been filed against Hayes as of yet.