DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that took place Monday morning in Davie.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody in Miami-Dade County.

The robbery took place at a TD Bank located at 5943 Sterling Road.

Police said the suspect may have given a note to a bank employee or implied some kind of bomb threat.

The building was evacuated and a bomb squad was called to inspect the premises.

Davie police and bomb squad technicians outside a TD Bank that was robbed.

Authorities tracked the suspect, who got away with some cash, into Miami-Dade County and made an arrest.

The second scene was located in the area of the 17800 block of North Miami Court in Miami.

The FBI is leading the investigation, with assistance coming from Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens police departments.