Davie man arrested for sexual abuse on neighborhood sisters for 7 years

DAVIE, Fla. – For seven years two sisters, 11 and 13, suffered repeated sexual abuse by Patricio Parodi, investigators said.

Parodi, who lives at 4227 SW 61st Ave. in Davie, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on minors.

According to an arrest report, the oldest sister detailed the years of sexual abuse to a one-time roommate of Parodi. That roommate then contacted Broward Sherriff’s Office, which kicked off an investigation that included the help of an FBI special agent.

According to arrest records, the victims told an FBI investigator during a series of forensic interviews that the abuse would include the sisters having to perform oral sex on Parodi in a game the victims said he called “100 Licks.”

The sisters said Parodi would routinely threaten to hit them with a bat and sometimes hit them with a wooden spoon or spatula if they refused his advances. Other times he would tell the sisters that something bad would happen to their parents if they didn’t comply, investigators said.

Other allegations from the investigation include several instances of Parodi forcing the young girls to watch child pornography and imitate what was being portrayed on the screen. The victims told investigators that the videos contained children who appeared to be as young as 4 years old, investigators said.

Several times, the sisters mentioned seeing a file folder with a cone icon before the videos would start, investigators noted in an arrest report.

On at least one occasion, Parodi attempted to have sexual intercourse with one of the sisters, stopping after the girl threatened to call her father, investigators said.

During a controlled call, in which the oldest sister called Parodi on a recorded line with FBI and police investigators listening, he invited the sisters over. The sister demanded that if the sisters came over they wouldn’t have to play the “100 Licks” game.

Parodi told her that they didn’t have to play that game if they didn’t want to, investigators said.

The 34-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning by Davie police officers and taken to the main Broward County jail. He appeared in bond court Wednesday morning, when a judge denied bond and ordered Parodi to have no contact with the sisters.

Parodi was also on probation following an arrest last February. According to court documents, Parodi slammed his 7-year-old son’s head into a door twice after he the boy left a backdoor open to go play, investigators said.