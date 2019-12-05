Uber driver impersonating officer after road rage incident arrested by real officers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to Miami-Dade police officers, the owner of a tow truck company flagged down officers in a CVS parking lot sometime before 8 p.m. Tuesday in west Miami.

The owner told officers that a man claiming to be an officer was involved in some type of altercation with an employee of his on the corner of 67th Avenue and Southwest 24th Street.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to the scene to find Cristian Dolon, 37, in a confrontation with Ramos Montero, 67.

Dolon was driving his black BMW convertible westbound on Coral Way erratically, cut off Ramos and slammed on his breaks forcing both vehicles to an abrupt stop near 67th Avenue, investigators said.

Dolon then flashed an MDPD badge toward Montero, prompting Ramos to contact his boss in the area who then tracked down MDPD officers on routine patrol at a nearby CVS.

As officers approached the 5-foot, 5-inch, 100-pound Dolon and requested his license, they noticed a gold off-duty MDPD badge in his wallet. Dolon, an Uber driver, told officers he used the badge for protection.

Dolon was eventually arrested by responding officers and the badge confiscated. He faces a felony charge for impersonating a law enforcement officer.