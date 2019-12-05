North Bay Village police sergeant accused of drunken driving in police cruiser

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Bay Village police officer is accused of drunken driving while behind the wheel of his cruiser in Pembroke Pines.

Sgt. James McVay was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.

McVay was released from jail Thursday morning after posting a $500 bond and had nothing to say to Local 10 News.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said McVay was driving a marked North Bay Village police cruiser, traveling north in the southbound lanes, with its emergency lights activated when he was pulled over on U.S. Highway 27.

According to an arrest report, McVay put his hand out the driver’s side window and “began to wave.”

“I continued with my siren on and he gave me a thumbs out the window,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

The North Bay Village Police Department has suspended McVay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.