Woman found wounded after shootout between detectives, man on scooter

Published: December 5, 2019, 7:49 am Updated: December 5, 2019, 8:25 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was wounded Wednesday night in a shootout between Miami-Dade police detectives and a gunman riding a scooter, police said.

The shootout occurred just before 9 p.m. near Northwest 66th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said robbery detectives attempted a traffic stop on a man riding a scooter when he opened fire at them. Detectives returned fire, but the man ran away.

Zabaleta said detectives later found a gun and detained a man.

Meanwhile, near Northwest 54th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue, detectives found a woman inside a red car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

"That vehicle was in the nearby vicinity during the shooting," Zabaleta said.

It wasn't immediately known if the woman was shot by detectives or the gunman. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting.