Police search for suspect who attacked father in front of young son

DAVIE, Fla. – Police are searching for a Broward County man who punched a father in front of his young son.

Video of the attack shows the suspect, 23-year-old Courtney Wilson, punching and attacking the 50-year-old father after he had fallen to the ground.

It happened on Oct. 13 at Off The Wall fun center in Davie along State Road 84.

According to the victim, Wilson approached him and accused him of stealing his game card.

The two exchanged words before Wilson attacked the victim.

The father says when he regained consciousness, he didn't recognize his own son for several minutes.

Surveillance video shows Courtney Wilson (center, white shirt) approach the victim, who was with his 8-year-old son, before attacking the father.

He was rushed to the hospital with cuts and bruises to his jaw.

Police have been in contact with Wilson, who was supposed to turn himself in. He's now not answering calls from police.

"You need to turn yourself in, this is not right over a card," said the victim. "Aside from my life in danger, you put my son's life in danger and that's not acceptable. He's eight years old, he was left alone. Anybody could have picked him up, anybody could have done anything to him."

Police are asking anyone with information about Wilson to please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

“We see this guy, he’s a self-proclaimed thug,” said Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone. “He’s obviously very dangerous and we want to get him arrested. We’ve identified him, however, he’s not returning our calls and he’s not coming in and turning himself in as he promised to do so.”