DeSantis: Floridians 65 and over get priority for coronavirus vaccines

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he will be signing an executive order that makes senior citizens the first priority for COVID-19 vaccines when they begin to be available for the general community.

That process of vaccinating seniors could begin as early as Monday, DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ order will go against initial recommendations from a federal advisory panel that suggested essential workers be vaccinated along with people 75 and over.

The governor made the announcement that people 65 and older will be prioritized during a news conference at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues for frontline medical workers and people at long-term care facilities.

