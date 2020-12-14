WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: Memorial Health to start inoculating workforce against COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – As the coronavirus vaccination campaign kicks off in the United States, FedEx delivered the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for healthcare workers at Memorial Health System in Broward County on Monday morning.

The vaccine was packed in dry ice to keep it under minus 70 degrees Celsius. Memorial Health staff carefully unpacked it and placed it inside specialized freezers.

Memorial Health executives plan to begin the inoculation of its workforce during a public event at about 2 p.m. in Miramar. A nurse will be the first to receive the first of two doses.

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was packed in boxes with dry ice. (KSAT)

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County is also receiving a shipment of the first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami-Dade County will receive the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s first dose on Tuesday. The second dose will arrive three weeks from now.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents, and other frontline workers will take priority on vaccinations.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, made history on Monday morning when she became the first to receive the first dose of the vaccine in the United States.

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned people who have a history of severe allergic reactions to any of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s ingredients to talk to their physicians about the risks. The specific formulation is secret, but the list of ingredients isn’t.

Nurse Annabelle Jimenez, left, congratulates nurse Sandra Lindsay after she is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Jewish Medical Center, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

List of vaccine’s ingredients