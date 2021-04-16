Florida’s $235M Powerball winner revealed. He’s only 23.

The man who scored a $235.4 million Powerball prize last month has come forward — and he’s Florida’s youngest jackpot winner ever in the multi-state lottery game.

Thomas Yi, 23, of Land O’ Lakes, was revealed as the big winner from the March 27 drawing. He decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27, Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked,” Yi told lottery officials. “The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing.”

Yi told Florida Lottery that even after his big score, he still wants to pursue higher education in either business or medicine.

Yi bought the lucky ticket from a Publix at 16560 North Nebraska Avenue in Lutz. Land O’ Lakes and Lutz are north of Tampa. The Publix store gets a $95,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The lucky numbers that night were 6-14-38-39-65 with Powerball 6.

Yi is Florida’s 15th Powerball jackpot winner.

