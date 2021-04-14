Monopoly is the ticket to $2 million for South Florida scratch-off player

Florida Lottery released this image of a ticket after a Boynton Beach man hit for $2 million on a Monopoly scratch-off.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man can pass go and collect $2 million after hitting for the top prize on a $10 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off.

Yoni Orantes Cano, 30, of Boynton Beach, ultimately decided to take his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $1.615 million, Florida Lottery officials said.

He bought the lucky ticket at Points Market in Boynton Beach (9975 U.S. Highway 441). The retailer gets a $4,000 bonus commission.

Florida Lottery says the Monopoly Bonus Spectacular ticket has been in play since July and offers the chance at over $162 million. That includes four $2 million top prices like the one Orantes Cano took home.

MORE RECENT LOTTERY WINS

Miami-Dade man wins $1,000 a day for life, opts to cash out for $7 million

Miami man among 2 new $1 million scratch-off winners

Ad

Woman visiting Broward wins $1 million on scratch-off

New scratch-off has 2 South Floridians taking home big bucks

$28 million Florida Lotto ticket sold in Davie

Broward man hits Jackpot Triple Play for $1.15 million