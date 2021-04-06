Woman visiting Broward wins $1 million on scratch-off

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A New York woman had a very lucky vacation in sunny South Florida.

Dagmar Schmalhaus, 57, of Queensbury, N.Y., bought a scratch-off in Hollywood while visiting her brother recently.

She didn’t actually scratch it until returning home, only to find that she was $1 million richer.

“I bought the ticket while visiting my brother and forgot to scratch it until returning home to New York,” Schmalhaus told Florida Lottery officials. “Once I realized I won $1 million, I told myself the first thing I want to do is pay off my brother’s house.”

Schmalhaus decided to take the winnings from the 200X The Cash game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

She bought the lucky $20 ticket from Hollywood Discount Liquors at 1011 North Federal Highway. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

