New scratch-off has 2 South Floridians taking home big bucks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A new $5 scratch-off game that launched in February has delivered half a million bucks to a pair of lucky players in South Florida.

Glenda Smith, 64, of Fort Lauderdale, and Martin Wall, 42, of Cutler Bay, each hit for the $500,000 top prize recently in the Pay Me! game, Florida Lottery announced.

Smith bought her winning ticket from the Kwik Shop Store at 1512 Northwest 19th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Wall purchased his from the Publix at 18485 South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay.

The Pay Me! game features over $58 million in total cash prizes, lottery officials say.

