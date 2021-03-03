2 Florida women win $5 million each on scratch-offs in a single week

A once-in-a-lifetime windfall just came to two Florida women. Each of them won a $5 million top prize from the 200X The Cash scratch-off game in a matter of a week, Florida Lottery announced.

Cecily Ball, 43, who is from Port Orange, south of Daytona, bought her lucky ticket from Citgo station. Krisunta Tu, 39, of Jacksonville, got hers at the G&K Food Store in her city.

Both decided to take their winnings in a lump-sum payment of $4.45 million.

The respective retailers who sold the tickets each get a $10,000 bonus commission.

Lottery officials say there are 10 top prizes worth $5 million as part of that $20 scratch-off, which launched in September.

Last month, a Miami-Dade woman won $5 million on a different $20 scratch-off game.

ALSO SEE

Miami man wins big in Mega Millions drawing

Ad

Miami man wins $1 million on $20 scratch-off

Miami-Dade woman wins $5 million top prize on scratch-off

Broward man wins $1,000 a week for life lottery prize

Miami-Dade man wins $2 million in Powerball drawing