Miami-Dade woman wins $5 million top prize on scratch-off

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A Miami-Dade woman’s trip to a Broward grocery store turned out to be a lucrative one.

That’s because the $20 scratch-off that 52-year-old Georgina Narvaez bought there was worth a $5 million top prize.

Narvaez, of Homestead, has decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.55 million, Florida Lottery officials say.

She bought the winning $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic ticket at Mr. Grocer (11451 West Oakland Park Blvd.) in Sunrise.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus commission.

SOUTH FLORIDA’S RECENT LOTTERY SCORES

Broward man wins $1,000 a week for life lottery prize

Miami-Dade man wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

Ad

Lottery millionaires keep popping up in Broward County