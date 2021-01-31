We have another winner! Davie man wins $15 million in FL lottery scratch-off game

Another $15 million winner in the Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Special Edition game was named Friday.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A Davie man is a multi-millionaire after a winning scratch-off ticket that he bought at a Fort Lauderdale gas station was worth $15 million.

Chad Lucas, 32, chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of a little more than $10.4 after winning the Florida Lottery’s $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials said Friday.

Lucas purchased his winning ticket from a Texaco gas station, located at 1501 State Road 84, according to lottery officials. The gas station owner will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lucas isn’t the first South Floridian to win the Gold Rush game’s $15 million. Last June, Lazaro Acosta, 64, of Miami Gardens won the $15 million prize in the same game. He also opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment. His winning ticket was purchased in Miami at a Publix located at 11750 Southwest 104th St.

And in June of 2019, Angel Manzanarez, 50, of North Lauderdale, won the $15 million prize. His winning scratcher was bought from a 7-Eleven at 8100 W. McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

The $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off game launched in February 2019 and has the largest scratch-off prize offered by the Florida Lottery. Each ticket costs $30. The game had six top prizes of $15 million to give away. You still have a chance — there is one $15 million prize left.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-6,473,610.

1-in-6 ticket buyers get their 30 bucks back by winning the game.

