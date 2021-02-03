Miami-Dade man wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

The multistate Powerball game had a $2 million winner in South Florida last month.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Just days after the $731.1 million Powerball winner was sold up in Maryland a few weeks back, a South Florida man had his own significant score in the popular lottery game.

Everett Kurtz, 68, of Cutler Bay, won a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held Jan. 23 — the next drawing after the nine-figure jackpot in Maryland.

Kurtz’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball, Florida Lottery officials said.

His ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 20361 Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay. The store receives a $5,000 bonus commission for selling it.

Florida Lottery says that since the state joined the Powerball game in 2009, it has generated more than $2.2 billion in contributions to education statewide.

Nearby Broward County has had a run of winners on scratch-off tickets recently, including a Davie man who hit for $15 million on a scratcher.