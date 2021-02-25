Broward man’s ticket to $1 million comes on a visit to Publix

A Coral Springs resident found the fastest road to a million bucks was a trip to his local Publix grocery store.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A routine visit to the grocery store ended up making a Broward County man nearly $1 million richer.

Clifton Snyder, 62, of Coral Springs, nabbed the top prize in the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

He decided to collect his winnings as a lump-sum payout of $790,000.

Snyder bought the lucky $30 ticket at the Publix located at 1400 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. That store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Lottery officials say that the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game has been in play since February 2020 and has 155 of those million-dollar top prizes.

According to Florida Lottery, scratch-offs account for about 75% of ticket sales and drove more than $1 billion into the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

