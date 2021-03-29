$28 million Florida Lotto ticket sold in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Stop what you’re doing and check your tickets.

A $28 million Florida Lotto ticket was sold in Davie, and state lottery officials are still waiting for the jackpot winner to come forward.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Griffin 441 Shell located at 4801 South State Road 7, Florida Lottery says. That’s right down the street from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The drawing was held Saturday night and the winning numbers are 9-17-25-29-52-53.

Davie has had its share of lottery luck this year. In January, a 32-year-old Davie resident won $15 million on a scratch-off game.

There’s an even luckier winner in the Tampa area right now, as a Powerball jackpot ticket worth $238 million was sold on that side of the state for Saturday night’s drawing.

That ticket was sold at the Publix on North Nebraska Avenue in Lutz. The winning numbers were 6-14-38-39-65 with 6 as the Powerball.

