Check your tickets: Miami lottery player hit for $1.65 million jackpot

Florida Lottery officials are looking for a jackpot winner in Miami. Is it you?

MIAMI – If you played the Florida Lottery’s Jackpot Triple Play on Tuesday night, it’s time to pull out your ticket and give it a really close look.

Lottery officials say someone lucky in Miami-Dade County has won a $1.65 million jackpot. The ticket was purchased at Sunshine #510 at 8698 Southwest 40th Street.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were:

9-27-31-35-36-40

ALSO SEE: Monopoly is the ticket to $2 million for South Florida scratch-off player

For the latest lottery news and headlines in South Florida, click here.