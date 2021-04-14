Check your tickets: Miami lottery player hit for $1.65 million jackpot

MIAMI – If you played the Florida Lottery’s Jackpot Triple Play on Tuesday night, it’s time to pull out your ticket and give it a really close look.
Lottery officials say someone lucky in Miami-Dade County has won a $1.65 million jackpot. The ticket was purchased at Sunshine #510 at 8698 Southwest 40th Street.
Tuesday night’s winning numbers were:
9-27-31-35-36-40
Congratulations 👏 to one lucky player in Miami for just winning the $1.65 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵 #JackpotTriplePlay Jackpot last night!!— Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) April 14, 2021
