Miami-Dade man wins $1,000 a day for life, opts to cash out for $7 million

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Can you imagine getting paid $1,000 a day for the rest of your life, just for waking up?

A Miami Gardens man earned that right through the multi-state CASH4LIFE drawing. Delroy Richardson instead decided to take a one-time lump-sum payment of $7 million, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Richardson, 51, bought his lucky lottery ticket from Lauderdale BP (345 Southwest 24th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The store gets a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.

The CASH4LIFE game offers the chance at two lifetime prizes: $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life.

Drawings are held nightly at 9 p.m.

OTHER RECENT LOTTERY WINNERS

Woman visiting Broward wins $1 million on scratch-off

New scratch-off has 2 South Floridians taking home big bucks

Ad

$28 million Florida Lotto ticket sold in Davie

Broward man hits Jackpot Triple Play for $1.15 million