Miami-Dade man wins $1,000 a day for life, opts to cash out for $7 million

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Can you imagine getting paid $1,000 a day for the rest of your life, just for waking up?
A Miami Gardens man earned that right through the multi-state CASH4LIFE drawing. Delroy Richardson instead decided to take a one-time lump-sum payment of $7 million, Florida Lottery officials announced.
Richardson, 51, bought his lucky lottery ticket from Lauderdale BP (345 Southwest 24th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The store gets a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.
The CASH4LIFE game offers the chance at two lifetime prizes: $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life.
Drawings are held nightly at 9 p.m.
