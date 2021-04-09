Miami man among 2 new $1 million scratch-off winners

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Floridians recently revealed million-dollar wins on the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off — including one in Miami.

Luis Calvo, 51, purchased his ticket from Sunflex at 6120 Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

He decided to take a lump-sum payout of $880,000, lottery officials said.

Lee Fisher, 57, of St. Petersburg, made the same decision. He bought his lucky ticket at a Publix in his home city.

Each of the retailers who sold the winning tickets receives a $2,000 bonus commission.

The top prize on that Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off is $15 million, but there are 24 prizes worth $1 million, Florida Lottery says.

MORE RECENT LOTTERY WINNERS

Miami-Dade man wins $1,000 a day for life, opts to cash out for $7 million

Woman visiting Broward wins $1 million on scratch-off

Ad

New scratch-off has 2 South Floridians taking home big bucks

$28 million Florida Lotto ticket sold in Davie

Broward man hits Jackpot Triple Play for $1.15 million