Florida reports 901 more COVID-19 deaths, CDC data shows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s death toll from COVID-19 has increased by more than 900.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Florida is now reporting 43,632 fatalities connected to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That’s 901 more than the 42,731 cumulative deaths reported a day earlier.

Those deaths didn’t all occur in the past 24 hours and span back over weeks.

The state is up to 3,151,909 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest CDC data. It reflects an increase of 21,765 from the total reported Wednesday.

More than 26,000 new cases were reported Wednesday, a one-day record.

These metrics are sent to the CDC by Florida’s health department. The state only releases a comprehensive COVID-19 report publicly once a week on Fridays.

This past Friday’s report showed that the new-case positivity rate statewide had reached 19.8%, a ninth consecutive week of increases in that metric.

Florida leads the nation with 16,833 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Overall, more than 85% of Florida’s hospital beds are being used and over 95% of the state’s ICU beds are full.

To find out where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida, click here.