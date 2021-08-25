Florida reports record 26,203 new COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Students sit in an algebra class at Barbara Coleman Senior High School on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami Lakes, Fla. Miami-Dade County public schools require students to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 26,203 additional COVID-19 cases to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, the highest number attributed to a single day according to those CDC metrics.

The state is now up to 3,130,144 cases and 42,731 deaths connected to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Nine more deaths were reported as part of the latest data.

The 7-day moving average of new cases per day increased to 21,604.

The United States’ 7-day moving average is 142,029 new cases per day, meaning Florida is accounting for 15% of those.

The latest data comes from numbers sent to the CDC by Florida’s health department. The state only releases a comprehensive COVID-19 report publicly once a week on Fridays.

This past Friday’s report showed that the new-case positivity rate statewide had reached 19.8%, a ninth consecutive week of increases in that metric.

Metrics from the Department of Health and Human Services showed Florida having 17,164 inpatient beds filled with COVID-19 patients, most in the country. More than 94% of the state’s ICU beds are in use, HHS says, and 86% of inpatient beds are in use.

