Florida reports record 26,203 new COVID-19 cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 26,203 additional COVID-19 cases to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, the highest number attributed to a single day according to those CDC metrics.
The state is now up to 3,130,144 cases and 42,731 deaths connected to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Nine more deaths were reported as part of the latest data.
The 7-day moving average of new cases per day increased to 21,604.
The United States’ 7-day moving average is 142,029 new cases per day, meaning Florida is accounting for 15% of those.
The latest data comes from numbers sent to the CDC by Florida’s health department. The state only releases a comprehensive COVID-19 report publicly once a week on Fridays.
This past Friday’s report showed that the new-case positivity rate statewide had reached 19.8%, a ninth consecutive week of increases in that metric.
Metrics from the Department of Health and Human Services showed Florida having 17,164 inpatient beds filled with COVID-19 patients, most in the country. More than 94% of the state’s ICU beds are in use, HHS says, and 86% of inpatient beds are in use.
