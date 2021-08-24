Broward Health doctors urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Wednesday, Aug. 11. The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Physicians from Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health Coral Springs were joined by a pregnant patient/colleague Tuesday to discuss how COVID-19 vaccines protect mothers and their unborn children during pregnancy.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doctors have seen a rising number of COVID-19 patients who are pregnant in the past several weeks due to the Delta variant and low vaccination rates among pregnant women.

“Broward Health physicians in the COVID unit and in maternity have seen this disparity and are now urging all maternity patients to get vaccinated to help prevent miscarriages, pre-term delivery and significant health challenges for the mother,” a news release from the health system stated.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and the CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend that pregnant and lactating women receive a COVID-19 vaccine.