This Week in South Florida: Dr. Sunil Kumar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Vaccinations are underway and there is a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, but its still a ways away.

Shipments of the newly approved Moderna vaccine are on their way, and the first of the Pfizer allotments are in and working for tens of thousands of South Florida medical workers and elderly residents of long term care facilities.

At the same time, new cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise.

The first doctor to receive the vaccine at Broward Health Medical Center was Dr. Sunil Kumar, a pulmonologist and the hospital’s Chief of Staff.

