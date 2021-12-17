Florida adds 8,785 new COVID cases as infections steadily rise

Demand for COVID-19 testing in Miami-Dade County appears to be increasing as more infections are reported across Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported another jump in COVID-19 cases Friday, with 8,785 new infections attributed to the prior day, according to the latest CDC data.

It’s the largest daily increase in the state since Sept. 21.

In recent days, new cases have risen as follows:

Sunday: 1,950

Monday: 3,036

Tuesday: 4,137

Wednesday: 6,846

Thursday: 8,785

From late October through early December, Florida had been averaging fewer than 2,000 new cases per day. That’s after a peak of more than 21,000 new cases per day during the summer surge in August.

Florida's COVID-19 cases are rising again, CDC data shows. (CDC graphic)

Long lines for coronavirus testing were seen Friday at Tropical Park in southwest Miami-Dade County as the omicron variant has suddenly become the prominent strain locally.

Despite the rising cases, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Florida will not take any shutdown measures. Instead, he promoted the state’s monoclonal antibody treatment sites for people who do become infected with COVID-19.

Miami-Dade County has ordered hospitals to once again report their daily COVID numbers to get a better idea of the impact of this case surge.