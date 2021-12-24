Florida breaks record with 31,758 new COVID cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported nearly 32,000 new COVID-19 cases to the CDC from Thursday, a new single-day high for the pandemic.

The 31,758 cases attributed to the past day in the latest federal data surpasses the previous record of 27,669 from Aug. 26.

The state came just shy of that when 26,811 new cases were reported from Wednesday.

The spike from the contagious omicron variant has been sudden. Florida had for weeks been reporting fewer than 2,000 new cases per day from late October through early December.

Long lines have overwhelmed some coronavirus testing sites across South Florida on recent days, as people hurry to find out if they are infected before holiday gatherings.

The increased testing demand is a factor in revealing more cases, though positivity rates are also shooting up, according to state and local data.

A University of Florida study predicts that this latest surge will peak in February, and that there could be up to 150,000 infections a day, with many of those unreported.

Florida averaged over 21,000 new cases per day at the peak of the summer surge in August. That spike was fueled by the delta variant.

Early research shows that the omicron variant may not hospitalize as many people, and it is likely to help that more are now vaccinated and have gotten booster shots.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t risk for some.

“This omicron variant does not appear to be as deadly as the delta variant. It doesn’t mean, however, that it can’t actually cause severe illness in some patients,” Jackson North Chief Medical Officer Dr. O’Neil Pyke told Local 10 News.

Officials are urging residents to get vaccines and boosters, and to avoid gathering with people who aren’t protected, particularly indoors.

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.