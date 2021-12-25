76º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

At Tropical Park, line for coronavirus test starts early on Christmas Day morning

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Coronavirus
Drivers line up hours before the testing center at Tropical Park opened on Saturday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers showed up early Saturday morning to line up before the coronavirus testing opened at Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County.

Dozens of drivers waited on the eastbound lanes of Bird Road, at 7900 SW 40th St., in the Olympia Heights neighborhood.

As the omicron variant is spreading, the Florida Department of Health reported nearly 32,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Friday report.

Broward County’s positivity rate was 19.1%, Palm Beach’s rate was 17.1%, Miami-Dade was at 16.6%, and Monroe at 15.3%.

For more information about sites for testing and COVID-19 vaccines in South Florida, visit this page.

This is a developing story.

Location

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram