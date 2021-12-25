At Tropical Park, line for coronavirus test starts early on Christmas Day morning

Drivers line up hours before the testing center at Tropical Park opened on Saturday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers showed up early Saturday morning to line up before the coronavirus testing opened at Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County.

Dozens of drivers waited on the eastbound lanes of Bird Road, at 7900 SW 40th St., in the Olympia Heights neighborhood.

As the omicron variant is spreading, the Florida Department of Health reported nearly 32,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Friday report.

Broward County’s positivity rate was 19.1%, Palm Beach’s rate was 17.1%, Miami-Dade was at 16.6%, and Monroe at 15.3%.

For more information about sites for testing and COVID-19 vaccines in South Florida, visit this page.

This is a developing story.

