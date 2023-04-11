Florida man arrested after wife hit with flying chicken wings

A Florida man has been arrested after police say he threw chicken wings at his wife during an argument.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call at a home in Wildwood on Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they say the victim was holding a baby, and asked to be taken somewhere safe.

The victim told police that, “the defendant and her had been arguing over the defendant having a ‘lover’”.

The victim said, “the defendant threw the wings at her, with some hitting her on her shoulder and under her chin.”

Officers on the scene said they saw chicken wings sauce on the victim’s chin, neck and shoulder.

The victim said she tried to get away from the defendant by running with her baby to a bedroom.

According to the arrest affidavit, there was an audio recording of this incident. “When the victim didn’t open the door, the defendant is heard yelling, ‘I’m about to beat your f***ing **s’ and began violently banging on the door which could be clearly heard on the audio recording,” the affidavit said.

During questioning, officers said that Robert Francis Audette, 39, admitting getting mad and throwing the wings, but that he did not intend to hit the victim.

He also said that he went to the bedroom to get his cellphone from the victim.

Audette was charged with assault and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.

He bonded out Monday afternoon.