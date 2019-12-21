Woman running with wig, two others sought in Lincoln Road stabbing

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Videos just released by police capture up-close photos of three people who could be responsible for a fatal stabbing Thursday morning on Lincoln Road that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

One video shows the initial altercation that led up to the crime, while the other shows a female running from the scene with a wig in her hand on Collins Avenue. Two other people are shown in the videos that police hope to identify.

The fight occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road.

(see raw video below of altercation on upper left of the screen)

A man said he caught the stumbling victim in his arms, her blood staining his shoes and pouring onto the pavement.

One witness told Local 10 News that it seemed like a war between several women.

Police are hoping someone can help them identify these two women who were seen soon after a stabbing on Lincoln Road.

“Two of the girls didn’t want the other two girls on that side of the street, that’s all I could gather,” said witness Dougie Bondie. “At first I was thinking it was just a girl fight. Then when I turned around I saw the one girl who got stabbed just walk slowly in the middle of the road and collapse.”

Surveillance video released Thursday showed a woman holding her friend in the middle of the road. On Friday, police released two still images of two females allegedly involved in the crime earlier in the evening at a separate Miami Beach location.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Jade Wilson. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.

Bondie told Local 10 News that he saw the woman wielding a knife talking on her cellphone after the stabbing.

“She was talking frantically on the phone, ‘Come get me, I’m over here. I’m over here,’” he explained. “She was about 5′4”, 5′5″ and she had a wig on at first. By the time the incident was over, the wig was off."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).