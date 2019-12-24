Man dies after shooting in front of Davie home

A Monday night shooting left a family in mourning in Davie and a killer on the loose, according to the Davie Police Department.

Lt. Mark Leone, a spokesman for the department, said officers found a man dead inside a car about 9 p.m. in the driveway of a home at 2700 SW 116 Ave., in the Majestic Groves gated community.

Leone said the man was shot several times and the detectives’ investigation was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives have yet to release the identity of the shooting victim.

Broward County records list GMRZ Management Inc. as a property owner. Florida records show the corporation was registered under Gregory Rozenberg, who listed the home of the crime scene as the residence. Rosenberg is also linked to Lost Key Music Publishing, a Florida corporation since 2016.