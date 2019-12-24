Smooth operators: South Florida airports operating mostly on time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One day after Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport was forced to cancel or delay flights due to flooding rains, the airport appears to be back on track.

By 10 a.m., Flightaware.com showed only 50 delays and four cancelled flights, well below Monday’s 500 delayed flights and 16 cancellations.

Monday’s delays were a result of an early morning airport closure after much of South Florida was inundated with heavy rains and flooding in a matter of hours.

Miami International Airport saw just 25 delays just before 10 a.m. and no cancelled flights, and fared better than FLL with only 213 delays and zero cancellations on Monday.

Palm Beach International has seen the least disruption for holiday travelers, with just 10 delayed flights on Tuesday and 47 delayed flights on Monday. So far they have had 0 cancellations over the last two days.

On Monday, flooding rains pushed South Florida towards the top of the list of Flightaware.com's Misery Map. The map calculates cancellations and delays in real-time from airports across the country amd ranks them accordingly. The more red, the worse travel is for respective airports.

Even without the inclement weather disrupting Monday’s travel, the Federal Aviation Authority and local airport officials warned travelers to expect delays across the country in anticipation of one of the busiest travel seasons on record.

In total, this travel season is expected to be the busiest on record, AAA reports. According to the travel giant, air travel will see nearly seven million Americans taking to the skies this holiday season.