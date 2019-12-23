Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed due to flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is closed due to severe rain and flash flooding.

A travel advisory posted on the airport’s Twitter page said portions of FLL are inaccessible and flights are not operational.

There were more than 150 flight delays and 11 cancellations because of weather conditions in the area prior to the airport closing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.