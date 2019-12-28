Work continues to remove Marc Anthony’s charred yacht from Watson Island marina

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. – The fire ravaged yacht that belongs to pop star Marc Anthony will soon be finding its way out of Biscayne Bay.

On Saturday, crews were out bringing the vessel back to an upright position.

The yacht will then be towed away, nearly two weeks after it was engulfed in flames at the Island Gardens marina on Watson Island.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue fireboats and Miami Beach Fire Rescue assisted City of Miami Fire Rescue in responding to the yacht fire, which reportedly took two hours to get under control.

Since the fire, the vessel has been surrounded by oil spill response equipment used to help cleanup crews contain whatever hazards the large boat, which, since the fire, was resting on its side, may pose to the environment.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been overseeing the lengthy operation.

Additionally, Fort Lauderdale-based company Resolve Marine was hired to handle removing the vessel while Tow Boat US Fort Lauderdale has been put in charge of salvaging the yacht.

According to a Coast Guard news release, $300,000 will be spent for the clean up. The funding comes from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which is in place to help tackle similar cases around the country. Funding for the trust comes from a fuel tax.

The National Transportation Board is still investigating the cause of the fire.