Marc Anthony’s charred yacht could soon be out of bay

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. – Pop star Marc Anthony's charred yacht may soon be lifted out of Biscayne Bay. On Thursday, Sky 10 was overhead as a suspended crane was readied to remove the 120-foot motor yacht, Andiamo.

The estimated $7 million boat went up in flames on Dec. 18 at the Island Gardens marina on Watson Island. Anthony’s publicist said the Grammy Award winner wasn’t aboard the yacht when it caught fire. Two crew members who were safely escaped.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue fireboats and Miami Beach Fire Rescue assisted City of Miami Fire Rescue in responding to the yacht fire, which reportedly took two hours to get under control. Once the flames were out, firefighters could be seen climbing along the sides of the yacht dumping water on hot spots inside.

Since the fire, the vessel has been surrounded by oil spill response equipment used to help cleanup crews contain whatever hazards the large boat, now on its side, may pose to the environment. The yellow oil absorbent boom contains a material that soaks up oil.

The U.S. Coast Guard is overseeing the lengthy operation. Fort Lauderdale-based company Resolve Marine has been hired to do the removal; Tow Boat US Fort Lauderdale is in charge of the salvage.

According to a Coast Guard news release, $300,000 will be spent for the clean up. The funding comes from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which is in place to help tackle similar cases around the country. Funding for the trust comes from a fuel tax.

The National Transportation Board is still investigating the cause of the fire.