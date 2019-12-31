Family friend heartbroken after house fire kills 3 children

MIAMI – Children’s toys remain on the front yard of a boarded up Miami house, but three of the four children that lived there are never coming home.

Teresa Garcia told Local 10 News' Saira Anwer she used to live by the home that caught fire.

She said one of the women who was rushed to the hospital was her friend.

The others were her friend's daughter and grandchildren. Three of the four children did not survive.

"It’s very heartbreaking right now," Garcia said. "Those three little kids who died, they didn’t deserve to die so young."

Authorities haven’t said what they believe sparked the deadly fire.

It's located near the intersection of Northwest 36th Avenue and 18th Terrace.

City of Miami Fire Rescue said a firefighter was also treated for smoke inhalation, and he’s expected to be ok.