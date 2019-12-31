Man’s face disfigured after Miramar attack, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A robber used a gun to strike his victim in the face five to six times -- causing him to be permanently disfigured, according to an arrest report released by the Miramar Police Department on Tuesday.

On Dec. 26, officers arrested 27-year-old Matthew Vincent, who the victim identified as the man who used a gun to hit the left side of his face. Detectives are still searching for two more suspects in the attack.

According to Detective Mark Moretti, Vincent ambushed the Publix Super Market shopper on Dec. 8. The victim told police officers that he was holding his groceries when he noticed his bicycle had vanished at 11000 Pembroke Rd.

“Some jits took your bike,” Vincent said, according to the Dec. 13 police report. “I stopped them and they ran off.”

Surveillance video shows Vincent lured the victim to a desolated area in the back of the shopping plaza. The beating happened behind a dumpster.

“Easy! Don’t choke him to death,” Vincent told his accomplice during the attack, according to the report. “You are choking him to death!”

Vincent allegedly hit the victim in the left side of his face with the gun. He and his accomplices are accused of taking two phones, a white LG and a white Samsung J7, and $80 in cash, police said.

Miramar police are searching for these three suspects in connection to a brutal beating and robbery of a young man.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are holding Vincent without bond at the Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach. He is facing armed robbery and aggravated battery charges.

Detectives are still searching for the other two attackers. They are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.