Police searching for 3 suspects caught on camera moments before severely beating young man

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Video footage captured the disturbing images of a young man being led towards a brutal beating.

That victim was left for dead. Police are still searching for the suspects.

Surveillance video provided an up-close look at one of the suspects as he led the victim down the street.

The young man was holding a grocery bag, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

They walk to the corner, out of frame, behind a dumpster where two other men are waiting.

What happens next can't be seen by the camera, but the audio is clear, and it's very unpleasant.

Neighbors say it was a massive beat down.

One witness who did not want to be identified told local 10 News the victim came out of the Publix on South Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road and couldn’t find his bike.

“When he came out, his bike was gone and the gentlemen approached him and told him that they knew where his bike was," the witness said.

Two of the suspects were seen on security camera behind the strip mall, prior to the set up.

Miramar police detectives sent out surveillance pictures of the three men they say are behind the attack.

Miramar police are searching for these three suspects in connection to a brutal beating and robbery of a young man.

Authorities said it was an armed robbery but they haven’t detailed exactly what was stolen.

The victim has some severe injuries and is at the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).