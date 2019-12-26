FBI agents hunt for bike bank robber wearing Real Madrid gear

MIRAMAR, Fla. – FBI Miami agents are searching for an armed bank robber who wore Real Madrid gear and rode away in a bicycle on Thursday morning in Miramar with Wells Fargo’s cash.

According to Jim Marshall, a spokesman for FBI Miami, the bank robber displayed the weapon inside the bank at 12184 Miramar Pkwy. He jumped on the bank teller’s desk, held the gun in between his legs and used a white bag to pack the cash.

FBI agents released an image showing an armed bank robber Thursday in Miramar.

FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock released surveillance images that show the robber wore a black sweatshirt decorated with an icon of the Spanish professional soccer club.

FBI agents are asking anyone with information about the bank robbery to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.