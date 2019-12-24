Same man may have robbed 2 Miami-Dade County banks in same day

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a potential repeat bank robber.

Authorities released surveillance photos from two bank robberies that took place in Miami-Dade County just minutes apart.

The first robbery took place Monday at a Bank of America branch located on Northwest 54th Street in Brownsville.

Investigators said a man wearing a gray shirt, who made no effort to disguise his face, walked into the bank just before 3 p.m.

After demanding money from a teller, the thief took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

About 20 minutes later, what appeared to be the same man walked into a Chase Bank on Southwest 27th Avenue near Little Havana. This time he was wearing a light gray, collared shirt.

FBI searching for repeat bank robber.

Detectives said the man again demanded money from a teller before leaving quickly with the cash.

There were no injuries reported in either robbery.