Officers reunite family with wandering pony

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Early Tuesday morning, a family woke to feed Luna, a pet pony and discovered she was missing.

The family immediately took to the streets, searching Miramar’s Country Club Ranches near County Line Road and Southwest 132nd Avenue for the late-March birthday present for their four-year-old twin boys.

Meanwhile, three miles away police received a call.

Just after 9 a.m. Miramar police officers were alerted that a pony was wandering in traffic near Red Road and Miramar Boulevard.

Officers successfully corralled the animal and sought the public’s help in reuniting it with its family.

This morning, Miramar and @PPinesPD officers were able to safely corral a loose pony that was running through traffic on Miramar Blvd and Red Rd. Help us reunite this pony with its owner. Call 954-602-4000 if you have info. 🐴 #NotTheBurritoSabanero #ServingOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/7ABC4UWE27 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 24, 2019

Back at the ranch…es, the search continued, albeit unsuccessfully.

Luckily, Luna’s family ran into a police officer and explained they were looking for Luna. The officer told the family that fellow officers had found a pony a short distance away.

Miramar Police Department confirmed that the pony was, in fact, Luna and not the famed animal from the popular Mi Burrito Sabanero song written by Hugo Blanco.

The pony was reunited with the family a short time later.

“We are very thankful we found our children’s pony safe and back home for Christmas,” the family wrote, thanking officers.

Mirimar PD did not immediately confirm if they would continue to search for Mi Burrito Sabanero.