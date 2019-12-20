These Miami-based doggies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Merry, American bulldog Merry is a darling female American bulldog dog in the care of Fur Angels Rescue. Merry will get along great with your other dogs. She is already house-trained and crate-trained. She is spayed, and she has had all her shots. Here's what Merry's friends at Fur Angels Rescue think of her: Merry is super people friendly despite having some tough breaks. She was abused by a breeder and lost some of her teeth—just for trying to escape dirty cages. In her current foster home, she's calm, loving and charming. If you have it in your heart to give Merry the gift of a loving home for Christmas. Read more about Merry on Petfinder. Miracle, Rhodesian ridgeback and Labrador retriever mix Miracle is a female Rhodesian ridgeback and Labrador retriever mix currently housed at Fur Angels Rescue. Miracle likes to socialize, and she loves other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Miracle is spayed, has had all her shots and has received a certificate of clean health. Miracle's current caretakers say: She was found darting traffic and almost got hit by a car. She is so loving and playful. At three years old, she still has plenty of puppy in her; she her chew toys and playing catch.When it's time to chill, she's the best cuddle buddy. She needs a large yard and a loving family. Please help this sweet girl find her forever home! Read more about how to adopt Miracle on Petfinder. Scrappy Doo, dachshund mix Scrappy Doo is an adorable male dachshund mix currently housed at Fairy Tails. Scrappy Doo is ready to make friends — he'll get along great with your other dogs, cats and kids. He's been vaccinated and neutered. Notes from Scrappy Doo's caretakers: This three-year-old darling is super playful and loves other dogs. Won't you please adopt this loving baby and make room in rescue for us to save another life? Contact us today to adopt this special pet. Read more about how to adopt Scrappy Doo on Petfinder. Simba, hound and beagle mix Simba is a sweet male hound and beagle mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Simba is friendly as can be — he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He already has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. From Simba's current caretaker: I know my photo makes me look a little dazed and confused. It's true. I'm so confused about why I ended up in a shelter in South Carolina, yet very grateful I have this chance. I overheard the humans here talking about me, and they say I am sooo sweet! I promise to touch your life with sweetness if you have time to teach me about love. Read more about how to adopt Simba on Petfinder. Nikko, chihuahua Nikko is a lovable male chihuahua dog currently housed at Fairy Tails. Nikko would prefer a home without small children. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Notes from Nikko's caretakers: Nikko is a one-year-old chihuahua. This darling needs a forever home with someone incredibly patient and no small children. It took him two weeks to warm up to me. But once he accepts you, watch out—he's a sweetie! Won't you please adopt this loving baby and make room in rescue for us to save another life? Read more about how to adopt Nikko on Petfinder. Rose, Labrador retriever and boxer mix Rose is an adorable female Labrador retriever and boxer mix being cared for at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. She is 100 percent house-trained. Also, she's spayed and has had all her shots. Rose's current caretakers say: I'm as sweet as friendly as can be. But that didn't stop someone from tying me to a dumpster. I was rescued, and a PAWS volunteer loved me so much she agreed to foster me. I'm the perfect combination of calm yet playful, she says. I make her laugh when I throw my toys up in the air. It's so lovely at her house, but I want a forever home. Can you help me? I'll be waiting to meet you. Read more about how to adopt Rose on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.