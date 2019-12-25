Bank robber throws stolen money in the street, yells ‘Merry Christmas!’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A man who looks a lot like Santa robbed a bank Monday and yelled “Merry Christmas” as he threw the stolen money into the street.

David Oliver claimed to have a weapon when he walked into a Colorado Springs bank and took the money.

Witnesses say after leaving the bank, Oliver grabbed money out of the bag and threw it into the street while yelling his holiday greeting. After spreading his own version of Christmas cheer, Oliver sat down and waited for the police to arrive.

KKTV reports bystanders collected the money and returned it to the bank.