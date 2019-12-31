Multiple people injured after boat slams into rocks in Dania Beach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two people are in serious condition after a boat slammed into a Dania Beach jetty early Tuesday.

Just after midnight, a 42-foot boat carrying four people ran into the south side of the Port Everglades Inlet fishing jetty at a high speed.

All passengers on the boat were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue confirmed.

At least two of those people taken were in serious condition, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Ronald Washington said.

One of the passengers, a woman, was thrown from the boat onto the rocks and taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, Broward Sherriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Kane said.

All four passengers are expected to recover.

BSO Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene after the initial accident was reported.

FWC is leading the investigation as to the cause of crash.

Salvage crews have now turned their attention to removing the boat. The plan is to patch the gash in the bottom of the boat and wait for high tide to then attempt to pull the boat free.

Adding to the complication of freeing the boat are the estimated hundreds of gallons of fuel on the boat and if the hull is not sealed airtight, it could lead to a fuel leak.

Officials already started to repair the hull just as of Noon Tuesday.