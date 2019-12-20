Boats and whoas: 2 cruise ships collide while docking
Crash, sound captured by passenger aboard third ship
COZUMEL, Mexico – Two Carnival cruise ships collided while docking in a Cozumel port, video shows.
As the Carnival Glory cruise ship was maneuvering to dock, its rear struck the front of the Carnival Legend while it also waited to dock.
One minor injury was reported during an evacuation of a dining room on decks 3 and 4, spokeswoman Chelsea Stromfeld said.
The ships seaworthiness was not impacted while Carnival personnel assess the entirety of the damage, Stromfeld said.
Guests were allowed to disembark the ship to spend the day at the port as planned, Stromfeld said.
As to who was steering the boat, the captain was not immediately identified.
Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L— Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019
